Horse riding is slowly picking up as a sport, and we love it! If you’ve been contemplating signing up for a class, allow us to help you with this list of the best horse riding schools in Pune that will help you make this dream a reality. Save this for future reference.
Giddy Up! Learn Horse Riding From These Schools In & Around Pune
Japalouppe Equestrian Centre
Undoubtedly the most famous horse-riding school around the region, this expansive farm-cum-school sees horse riding and animal enthusiasts all the way from Mumbai and Pune signing up for classes. They are also a popular weekend getaway destination and offer you the chance to live on a farm in comfortable cottages and dormitories and try your hand at horse riding and farm living.
Zurick Equestrian Club
Located in the expansive property of Oxford Golf Resort in Bavdhan, this riding school is fairly new to the city and offers horse riding lessons to those serious about taking up this sport. They even have a few batches conducted in Kharadi. Since this caters to serious sport lovers, the pricing is slightly on the higher side. They offer certifications, as well as walk-in lessons too.
Pune Equestrians
Located in Wagholi, this horse riding school is a perfect break for those looking at escaping the city life to spend time with nature. If you’re a horse riding enthusiast, they offer courses that will help you get better at this sport. The classes are priced on the higher side, and cater to those who wish to truly hone this skill. It’s a family friendly place, and also offers opportunities for school trips and events.
Shine Horse Riding Academy
This is a horse riding facility that is located near Balewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and offers horse riding classes by experienced trainers. The courses are all decently priced, and one can even learn horse riding games at this training centre.
Digvijay Prathisthan Horse Riding Academy
Located in Katraj, this riding school offers affordable horse riding classes to enthusiasts in the city. They offer classes in association with the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and train enthusiasts for state as well as national championships. They even offer day trips for schools, and are also known to provide one-day horse safaris and horse riding classes to those interested. You can sign up for these classes even as a beginner.
Ceddar Equestrian Classes
Located in Shikrapur, around 40km away from the airport, this horse riding facility is a space dedicated to horse riding and animal lovers. They provide daily as well as monthly classes, and are also known for conducting summer camps. The courses are not priced too steeply either and they also offer other adventure activities in their surrounding farms.
