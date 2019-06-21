Giddy Up! Learn Horse Riding From These Schools In & Around Pune

Horse riding is slowly picking up as a sport, and we love it! If you’ve been contemplating signing up for a class, allow us to help you with this list of the best horse riding schools in Pune that will help you make this dream a reality. Save this for future reference.

Japalouppe Equestrian Centre

Undoubtedly the most famous horse-riding school around the region, this expansive farm-cum-school sees horse riding and animal enthusiasts all the way from Mumbai and Pune signing up for classes. They are also a popular weekend getaway destination and offer you the chance to live on a farm in comfortable cottages and dormitories and try your hand at horse riding and farm living.

Japalouppe Equestrian Centre

Mumbai Pune Highway, Talegaon, Maharashtra

Zurick Equestrian Club

Located in the expansive property of Oxford Golf Resort in Bavdhan, this riding school is fairly new to the city and offers horse riding lessons to those serious about taking up this sport. They even have a few batches conducted in Kharadi. Since this caters to serious sport lovers, the pricing is slightly on the higher side. They offer certifications, as well as walk-in lessons too.

Zurick Equestrian Club

Opp. To Phoenix World School, Grant Road, Kharadi, Pune

Pune Equestrians

Located in Wagholi, this horse riding school is a perfect break for those looking at escaping the city life to spend time with nature. If you’re a horse riding enthusiast, they offer courses that will help you get better at this sport. The classes are priced on the higher side, and cater to those who wish to truly hone this skill. It’s a family friendly place, and also offers opportunities for school trips and events.

Pune Equestrians

1432, Behind Akash Hotel, Diamond Water Park Road, Wagholi, Pune

Shine Horse Riding Academy

This is a horse riding facility that is located near Balewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and offers horse riding classes by experienced trainers. The courses are all decently priced, and one can even learn horse riding games at this training centre.

Shine Horse Riding Academy

62, Vinayak Nagar Lane 3, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

Digvijay Prathisthan Horse Riding Academy

Located in Katraj, this riding school offers affordable horse riding classes to enthusiasts in the city. They offer classes in association with the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) and train enthusiasts for state as well as national championships. They even offer day trips for schools, and are also known to provide one-day horse safaris and horse riding classes to those interested. You can sign up for these classes even as a beginner.

Digvijay Horse Riding Academy

Shivshrushti, Near Ashok Leyland, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Ambegaon BK, Pune

Ceddar Equestrian Classes

Located in Shikrapur, around 40km away from the airport, this horse riding facility is a space dedicated to horse riding and animal lovers. They provide daily as well as monthly classes, and are also known for conducting summer camps. The courses are not priced too steeply either and they also offer other adventure activities in their surrounding farms.

Ceddar Equestrian Centre

Shikrapur Road, Burunjwadi, Maharashtra

