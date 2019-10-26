Everybody likes to relish the comforting goodness of a well-cooked Punjabi meal. Saying no to a meal of dal makhani, mutter paneer and butter chicken is something we cannot even imagine! Are you too craving for a good desi comfort meal? Head over to one of the top 7 Punjabi restaurants in Pune!
Have You Eaten At Any Of These Punjabi Restaurants In Pune?
The Great Punjab
The Great Punjab in Baner has been known for its dal makhani, butter chicken and other Punjabi comfort food that has been drawing in people from all over the city. Loyalists swear by the quality of the cooking, and the service earns them brownie points.
Meal for two: INR 1,000
Mona Food
This restaurant on MG Road has some of the best chole bhature that we have eaten in the city! Head over to enjoy a cheat meal filled with the best Punjabi preparations. Best part? It’s all super affordable!
Meal for two: INR 500
Horn OK Please
This dhaba styled restaurant on FC Road is a popular hangout joint, and is seen swarming with students enjoying plates of butter chicken, chicken do pyaaza, dal fry and butter garlic naan. This is the perfect space to celebrate an occasion too!
Meal for two: INR 700
Punjabi Rasoi
This tiny eatery in Koregaon Park has great comfort food, a fact justified by the number of orders that the place sees on a daily basis. It’s a humble eatery that promotes good food, and is popular amongst those in the neighbourhood as the one-stop shop for great desi food that can be ordered for house parties.
Meal for two: INR 600
Good News Dhaba
This dhaba styled restaurant in Creaticity Mall is one of the most popular Punjabi restaurants in Pune. Known for delicious comfort food and throwaway deals on alcohol, this restaurant with its fun ambiance provides a great space for a family dinner, team outing or just a casual dinner date with friends.
Meal for two: INR 1,300
Punjabi Dhaaba
This tiny restaurant in Viman Nagar is seen buzzing with students during meal times. And why not? Their butter chicken is some of the best that we’ve tasted in the city! Be prepared to wait here to be seated since this is a tiny place, but be rest assured that the service is prompt, the food is great, and the experience is super pocket-friendly.
Meal for two: INR 500
