Have You Eaten At Any Of These Punjabi Restaurants In Pune?

img-gallery-featured

Everybody likes to relish the comforting goodness of a well-cooked Punjabi meal. Saying no to a meal of dal makhani, mutter paneer and butter chicken is something we cannot even imagine! Are you too craving for a good desi comfort meal? Head over to one of the top 7 Punjabi restaurants in Pune!

The Great Punjab

The Great Punjab in Baner has been known for its dal makhani, butter chicken and other Punjabi comfort food that has been drawing in people from all over the city. Loyalists swear by the quality of the cooking, and the service earns them brownie points. 

Meal for two: INR 1,000

Casual Dining

The Great Punjab

3.9

Sai Empire, 1-A & B, Baner Road, Baner, Pune

image-map-default

Mona Food

This restaurant on MG Road has some of the best chole bhature that we have eaten in the city! Head over to enjoy a cheat meal filled with the best Punjabi preparations. Best part? It’s all super affordable! 

Meal for two: INR 500

Casual Dining

Mona Food

4.0

316, MG Road, Camp, Pune

image-map-default

Horn OK Please

This dhaba styled restaurant on FC Road is a popular hangout joint, and is seen swarming with students enjoying plates of butter chicken, chicken do pyaaza, dal fry and butter garlic naan. This is the perfect space to celebrate an occasion too! 

Meal for two: INR 700

Casual Dining

Horn Ok Please

3.9

1229-A, Near Sagar Arcade, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

image-map-default

Punjabi Rasoi

This tiny eatery in Koregaon Park has great comfort food, a fact justified by the number of orders that the place sees on a daily basis. It’s a humble eatery that promotes good food, and is popular amongst those in the neighbourhood as the one-stop shop for great desi food that can be ordered for house parties.  

Meal for two: INR 600

Casual Dining

Punjabi Rasoi

3.8

A-8, Opp. Meera Nagar Garden, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

image-map-default

Good News Dhaba

This dhaba styled restaurant in Creaticity Mall is one of the most popular Punjabi restaurants in Pune. Known for delicious comfort food and throwaway deals on alcohol, this restaurant with its fun ambiance provides a great space for a family dinner, team outing or just a casual dinner date with friends. 

Meal for two: INR 1,300

Casual Dining

Good News Dhaba

4.1

Creaticity Mall, Ground Floor, 12 & 13, Pubtown, Yerwada, Pune

image-map-default

Punjabi Dhaaba

This tiny restaurant in Viman Nagar is seen buzzing with students during meal times. And why not? Their butter chicken is some of the best that we’ve tasted in the city! Be prepared to wait here to be seated since this is a tiny place, but be rest assured that the service is prompt, the food is great, and the experience is super pocket-friendly.

Meal for two: INR 500

Dhabhas

Punjabi Dhaaba

3.8

Clover Chest Building, 2, Near Corporation Bank, Viman Nagar, Pune

image-map-default