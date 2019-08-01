The Best Restaurants In Pune You Must-Visit Before 2019 Ends

Mamagoto is an eight-year old ‘fusion pan-Asian café’, with a casual-cool vibe, and fun, quirky decor. Originally started in Delhi, they now have over a dozen eateries across India. Both the food and drinks at Mamagoto are a blend of traditional and modern Asian cuisine, inspired by their team’s travels. Don’t expect “authentic” food – but what you can look forward to, is trying new and inventive dishes, with familiar flavours. Go for their ebi tempura roll, katsu chicken roll, and hot basil chicken cups, to start with. For more substantial food, try their ‘teriyaki meal in a bowl’ and ‘the laksa tribute’ . Hard-core meat lovers can order their ‘smoky BBQ pork belly bowl’, ‘Mamagoto Goreng’ and their new ‘Thai Phucka bites’. End your meal on an indulgent note, with their home-made coconut and palm sugar ice cream, or the seasonal ‘sticky rice with mango’. A meal for two will cost you INR 2,000.