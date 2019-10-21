Post Work Scenes? Visit This Rooftop Bar Now!

So here I'm writing this review from the property itself. And the first time I'm doing this because I'm in love with it. Tried chicken dishes from different locations in and around Pune, but trust me guys, Altitude serves very delicious and mouthwatering chicken dishes in appetizers and main course too. Firstly we ordered some cocktails and mocktail's from the menu. And all the drinks were looking beautiful and rich in flavours too. Service staff and manages were helpful polite while serving. In appetizers we ordered: * Veg starters 1) Paneer cheese tikka 2) Veg tempura * Non-veg starters 1) Dum kebab (Must Try) 2) Thecha kebab (Must Try) 3) Cotton kebab 4) Salt and pepper prawns 5) Barbecue chicken wings 6) Tandoori wings And in the main course, we ordered 1) Chicken Biryani (Must Try) 2) Burmese Know Suey And guess what they also service Sheesha too and that's cool, right? You can feel the city from the rooftop with Herbal Sheesha. We tried 2 different flavours of Sheesha too. My Verdict: Food:- 5/5 Service:- 5/5 Ambience- 4/5