Learn To Tackle At The Best Self Defence Classes In Pune

People staying in Hinjewadi and Wakad, no need to make long trips to the city to learn martial arts and self-defence arts. You can simply enrol yourself in the Shito Ryu Seiko Kai Karate Coaching Classes in Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi, the training is conducted by qualified instructors that are affiliated to the Martial Arts Association. They have separate batches for children as well as adults. Those who want to pursue the art seriously can also join their certification course.