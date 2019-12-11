Make your feet happy by shopping for them on a budget. These stores will ensure you get your shoe fix. Whether you’re looking for formal shoes, dress shoes, boots or loafers, these five stores have them all.
Men, Here's Where You Can Buy Shoes On A Budget
Kumar Footwear
Kumar Footwear on JM Road gets local factories to design shoes and stocks the store up with them. The store is full of men’s footwear starting at INR 500 for slippers and other casual shoes. We loved a black formal pair for 1250 and another tan shoe for 1595. The store also has a few brands on the rack.
Shoe Studio
We found original FILA and U.S.Polo Assn loafers starting at INR 2,000 at Shoe Studio. These would look great when you’re hanging out on a weekend, wearing chinos and light linen shirt and looking effortlessly cool. The store offers shoes for men and women, so you can find casual and formal footwear for men like loafers, slip-ons, chappals and more. For women, you'll get sandals, flats and wedge and stiletto heels.
Shoe World
This huge store is home to a range of footwear. Shoe World is located on JM Road among a street full of other footwear stores. It's one of those places where you’ll get any kind of shoe you need. They have quite a wide range of leather loafers, formal shoes and casual ones too, for men. We liked a tan suede shoe for INR 1390.
Just Shoes
Skip the first copies and rip-offs for shoes by local cobblers at Just Shoes in Sadashiv Peth. You can get formal shoes starting at INR 500. The collection here can be very basic, but you’ve got to keep an eye out for a good piece. We liked a pair of sport shoes for INR 650, tan sandals for INR 850 and brown formal shoes for INR 800.
A.S. Leather Zone
You’ll get several fist copies and rip-offs at A.S. Leather Zone in Camp. It's located on Taboot Street, and is a leather haven offering leather jackets, belts, wallets and more accessories. But starting at INR 1,200 you can get faux leather formal shoes, loafers, ankle boots and more. Their collection is vast, so you have endless options.
