Aim, Shoot, Repeat At These Shooting Ranges In Pune

Live your dream of holding a gun and shooting at M.E.S shooting range in Sadashiv Peth. Not only will you get to learn target shooting but also get an MRA registration. Affiliated to the M.E.S chain of institutes, this shooting range is meant for those interested in rifle shooting as a sport and encourages students to compete. attend the ten-day Safety Basic Course, which makes shooters eligible to compete in competitions organised by the Maharashtra Rifle Association.

