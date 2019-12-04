Aim, Shoot, Repeat At These Shooting Ranges In Pune

Holding a gun of any type and shooting can be fascinating to many. These four shooting ranges in Pune give you the chance to live your dream. Right from target shooting to rifle handling, learn this art from the scratch. Once you're proficient, you can also compete in different sports competitions.

Ronak Pandit Shooting Centre

RPSC is a premium Pistol Shooting Academy established in year 2008 as an initiative by Commonwealth Games Champion Ronak Pandit to impart professional training to shooting enthusiasts, especially if you're aspiring to be one of the competitors at the Olympics level. Spread across India,they have been training hundreds of students over more than a decade now about the technical know-how about professional shooting. They pride themselves for hundred percent results. 

Ronak Pandit Shooting Centre

5.0

Balewadi Stadium Road, Mahalunge, Pune

Gun For Glory Shooting Academy

Gun For Glory is a shooting academy which was started by Padmashri Gagan Narang and Shri Pawan Singh to promote shooting as a sport. The academy is designed with close attention to detail and is situated at Shiv Chatrapati Sports complex 50m shooting range, in Balewadi. They have three courses to offer and the first course starts at INR 5500. 

Gun For Glory Shooting Academy

4.5

Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Baner Mahalugne Road, Mahalunge, Pune

Pune Corporation Shooting Range

This shooting range situated on Solapur Road, Hadapsar comes under the Pune District Rifle Association. With a 10 meter and a 50 meter shooting range, the Pune Corporation Shooting Range, this training institute is known to train students for state to national-level competitions. You will be amazed to see the spectacular heights the students have touched. Currently, they are training students for the Mayor Cup.

Pune Corporation Shooting Range

4.4

Tilekar Vasti, Hadapsar, Pune

Gurukul - The Shooting School

Operating from the S.P College, Gurukul - The Shooting School is a well-known name in the shooting fraternity of the city. Started by Gaurav Zende and Niranjan Bhagat, Gurukul aims to achieve the excellence shooting sport as well as to develop shooting school that trains future champions. They offer five types of course - the basics, monthly course, three-month course, six-month course and yearly course. 

Gurukul -The Shooting School

4.9

SP College, Lokamanya Nagar, Sadashiv Peth, Pune

M.E.S Shooting Range

Live your dream of holding a gun and shooting at M.E.S shooting range in Sadashiv Peth. Not only will you get to learn target shooting but also get an MRA registration. Affiliated to the M.E.S chain of institutes, this shooting range is meant for those interested in rifle shooting as a sport and encourages students to compete. attend the ten-day Safety Basic Course, which makes shooters eligible to compete in competitions organised by the Maharashtra Rifle Association. 
MES Shooting Range

4.3

Renuka Swaroop Girls School Campus, Keshavsut Road, Sadashiv Peth, Pune

