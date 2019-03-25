Learn To Stay Afloat With These Swimming Classes In Pune

Are you a morning person? If yes, join the Champion Aquatic Club and learn the moves in the pool by experts. Situated in Kothrud, the academy offers morning (starting at 6 AM) as well as an evening shift (starting at 3:30 PM) for kids as well as adults. Per session lasts for 45 minutes and you have the option to join with or without coaching. The charges for those who want to opt for trainers is INR 1436 while those who want to simply practice or hone their swimming skills have to shell out INR 886.