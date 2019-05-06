Bow Your Head Or Simply Explore These Temples In Pune

In the midst of the beautiful Sarasbaug, stands this serene temple of ganpati or Shree Siddhivinayak. It is been worshiped since decades by devotees who flock the temple, especially during the Ganpati festival and Chaturthis. It was built in the year 1784 by Shrimant Sawai Madhavrao Peshwa, after which it became a place of worship and leisure for the people of Pune. Considered to be a sacred place of faith, not only the city people but people form all around the world visit this temple to take blessings of the lord of wisdom. Overlooking the clean, pretty lake on one side and the city from the other, watching the sun set as you chant in the temple is a sight to behold.