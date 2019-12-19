Authentic Rajasthani Thali At Its Best At Shahi Bhoj

So much of food on one plate to finish today at Shahi Bhoj. Shahi Bhoj Thali is located on University Road in Pune. This place is spacious, clean and has an aura of traditional and authentic culture. They serve Rajasthani thali at just Rs.360 for adults and Rs. 250 for children with unlimited serving. It's a 35years old concept from Aurangabad that made its debut in Pune recently. Thali generally gets heavy by the end but their food has that home-like taste that makes it a perfect meal to have and know that your tummy is happily full. WHAT WAS IN SHAHI BHOJ THALI. 🥘 Welcome Drink - Jal Jeera, Butter Milk 🥘 Farsan - Khandvi, Chinese Samosa 🥘 Chat - Jodhpuri Chaat 🥘 Special Veg - Shev Bhaji, Kala Baingan Masala, Special Paneer Masala 🥘 Popular Veg- Paneer Angara Masala, Aloo Mattar, Kaju Wal, Gobhi Tamatar Dry 🥘 Rice- Steam Rice, Moong Dal Khichdi 🥘 Dal- Gujarati Dal, Dal Fry, Gujarati Kadhi, Rajasthani Kadhi 🥘 Roti - Phulka, Palak Poori, Bajari Roti 🥘 Sweet - Udada Dal Halwa, Rasgulla, Desi Ghee Ki Jalebi