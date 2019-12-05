Wings & Co: A Outlet That Serves Chicken Wings As A Wholesome Meal!

Wings and co is the outlet that serves wings as a wholesome meal in Pune. Any ordinary cafe serves wings as an appetizer but here you can have them as your meal. Wings are their main USP, also they serve rice, noodles, fries, waffles and ice tea. Everything served is freshly prepared and not stale, also hygiene is maintained. It is a road touch eatery where the only outer seating area is available. What Foodiesoulmates hogged on, Mashed potatoes- Presentation is mediocre but a great dish to clean your pallet and is tasty indeed. Chilly fried rice- Rice cooked in a blend of spices. It was way too spicy, can balance the spice level when relished with coke. Types of fries- Crunchy fried wings- Deep fried wings with a crispy and crunchy texture. A great option to go with any of the sauces. Glaze baked- Baked wings with a glaze of on it. Pan grilled- Though grilled but has the rightly balanced flavor of smoke. Flavours, Peri-Peri mango- I had this with crunchy fried wings. The sweet and sour flavour was pleased by my taste buds. #recommended Spicy korean- Had this with pan-grilled wings which were them tossed in spicy Korean sauce. #recommended Garlic parmesan- Had this with baked wings and was cooked in parmesan cheese with a hint of garlic. The creamy texture was relished much. #recommended Overall had a great and different experience here, as I had wings as my proper meal and tried various flavors.