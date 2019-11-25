Wok Your Way To The 9 Best Places In Pune For A Quick Meal

Located in Kharadi, Wok Masters's Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Malaysian cuisines already make it a hotspot for chomping on flavoursome and delicious food. But what also is equitably alluring is their wok bowls. Their assortments are so diverse that you will be spoilt for choice. For the base, you can choose from hakka noodles, glass noodles, flat rice noodles, whole wheat noodles and white rice noodles. Add some crunch, freshness and loads of nutrients to your wok with a variety of Indian, Asian and International vegetables. From tofu to prawns, add vegetarian and non vegetarian meaty proteins. Blast your bowl with piquant sauces, helping you choose from sweet, little spicy, spicy and super hot. A single wok will cost your around INR 250 while the unlimited will be approximately INR 450.