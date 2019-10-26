Get Flexible With The Best Yoga Classes In Pune

Yoga is much more than just a physical workout; yoga aims at mental, emotional as well as spiritual well-being. If you’ve been considering joining a good yoga class to be guided towards holistic wellness, check out this list of the top ten yoga centres in Pune.
PH Prime Hot Yoga
Yoga at this yoga centre in Pune is performed in a controlled-climate with increased heat and humidity to help sweat out toxins, a workout that will end up having you burn around 800 calories! Plus it works great well for de-stressing and detoxification. This yoga studio is located in NIBM.
Om Studio
Om Studio is a beautiful space located on JM Road that provides a calm, peaceful ambiance to practice yoga. You can opt for aerial or power yoga, depending on your need and interest. You can sign up for basic yoga classes too, in case you haven’t ever tried your hand at it.
Biorhythm Yoga Studio
If you’re bored of basic yoga and are feeling adventurous enough to try something new, opt for aerial yoga at Biorhythm Yoga Studio to spruce things up! At this yoga studio in Pune, yoga poses are practised in mid-air, in hammock-like suspended gear. This form of yoga is great for your internal systems, and is a complete body workout that helps tone & strengthen muscles. It also helps in spinal decompression.
Rei Yoga Centre
This yoga class in Pune conducts classes that teach Bikram yoga, fly-high yoga and inferno pilates. This beautiful space in Mohammed Wadi is ideal to learn different forms of yoga that helps you improve strength, posture, mental, emotional and spiritual health.
O Yoga
Located in a quaint green corner of Lane 1 in Koregaon Park, this yoga studio provides training and preparation aspiring Yoga practitioners and teachers. One can sign up for Hatha Yoga, Power Yoga, Kriya Yoga, Pranayama and Vinyasa Yoga classes here. You can also sign up for a Yoga teacher training course here. “Yoga Sanjeevani” is a Yoga program by Dr.Venky that has been designed exclusively for O Yoga. This program is based on Hatha Yoga.
Samsara – The Yoga Studio
This is one of then most picturesque yoga classes in Pune. Located in a green corner of NIBM Road, this yoga class overlooks the Anandvan forest. This yoga studio offers classes in different forms of yoga, pranayama and meditation.
Y’Phoria Yoga
This yoga class in Viman Nagar is one of the most popular in the neighbourhood. Sign up for yoga classes that will not only make you physically fit, but also strengthen you mentally and emotionally. These yoga classes also promote a yoga-friendly lifestyle, and are often seen selling products that help you shift to a sustainable, healthy lifestyle.
