The Ultimate Guide For A Delicious Plate Of Kanda Bhaji In Pune

An easy and favourite weekend getaway of Punekars, Sinhagad has a number of stalls that serves a delicious plate of bhajiyas. It is a known fact that no one knows what goes into their preparation that makes it so delicious. Most of the stalls have two options to choose from. There’s potato and then there’s onion, however, there are some stalls that serve moong bhaji as well which is out of this world. The prices of bhajiya here start at INR 20 a plate.