The Ultimate Guide For A Delicious Plate Of Kanda Bhaji In Pune

Since the grey clouds have started pouring down, it’s time to ditch that diet plan and indulge in a freshly fried plate of bhaji. So Punekars, if you too fantasise about a plate of delicious plate of bhaji when it rains, take a look at our five best places to have kanda bhaji in Pune.
Chai Cafe
Spread across various locations throughout the city, Chai Cafe serves a delicious plate of Kanda Bhaji. The bhaji are fried to perfection and are so delicious that if you are anywhere near KP, Bavdhan, Salunkhe Vihar or Viman Nagar and it’s raining, go here and enjoy the perfect rainy day food. Their bhaji are generously sprinkled with chat masala and also served with a side of lime. This plate of delicious bhaji will cost you INR 90.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Teri Rajput Dairy
Located on North Main Road in Koregaon Park, Teri Rajput Dairy is a humble and simple eatery that serves some lip-smacking delicacies. This place also serves some crunchy and mouth-watering bhajiya that are a must-have. There are options of onion, potato, spinach and chilly. If you like all of these, you can opt for a plate of mixed-bhajiya for INR 50.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Khalsa Dairy
Known for their rich and delicious sweets, Khalsa Dairy in Viman Nagar is also well known for their snacks. From cutlets to pattices, this place has a number of deep-fried options to select from. We loved their range of pakodas as well. You can dig into onion, potato, mirchi and even paneer pakodas. The plate of bhaji over here will cost you INR 30.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Sinhagad
An easy and favourite weekend getaway of Punekars, Sinhagad has a number of stalls that serves a delicious plate of bhajiyas. It is a known fact that no one knows what goes into their preparation that makes it so delicious. Most of the stalls have two options to choose from. There’s potato and then there’s onion, however, there are some stalls that serve moong bhaji as well which is out of this world. The prices of bhajiya here start at INR 20 a plate.
Joshi Wadewale
A favourite snack joint for a few generations now, Joshi Wadewale is a name synonymous with all things fried and delicious. Located across multiple locations across the city, there is hardly any Punekar who hasn’t tasted their snacks. Even if they are known for their delicious vada pav, this brand also serves some mouth-watering bhajiya. They have options of onion, potato and moong bhajiya and a plate will cost you INR 30.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
