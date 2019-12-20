Located in Bavdhan, Chakh Le is yet another place to satiate your Street Food, Maharashtrian, Chinese, Fast Food cravings. This place offers some quick bites which are delectable with a pocket-friendly price. The decent variety of options in Snacks, South Indian dishes to Hyderabadi leaves it's guest spoilt for choice. Indulge into some good biriyani and chicken delicacies over here. Each dish has a different flavour even though the menu might not excite you as it has all regular dishes. The food quantity will not fail to impress you. 😊
Binge On Some Affordable & Delicious Street Food In Bavdhan!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service can be improved.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae.
