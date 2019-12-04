Take Your Binoculars & Camera And Head Out To Bird-Watch Near Pune

If you’re a bird aficionado, chances are you’ve already been flamingo watching. If you haven’t yet, you must! From January to March this is one of the most well-known bird sanctuaries to be in awe of painted storks, eurasian spoonbills, the glossy ibis and the black-tailed godwit. There are many aquatic birds to look out for here, including the ruddy shelduck, the comb duck, the eurasian coot and the northern shoveler.

