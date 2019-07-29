Men, Up Your Dressing Game With Clothing From This Store In Pune

A fine-crafted suit, a shirt or even a perfect fit pants always add to a man’s charm. Building on this philosophy, Blanco Bespoke Studio is changing the game in men’s styling, one shirt at a time.

The brainchild of the charming Pranav Bhagwat, Blanco Bespoke studio began around five years ago. Bhagwat, who since the beginning had a really great sense of style, had worked with a number of fashion brands in Singapore in the year 2010. It was during this period that he picked up on the tricks of this dynamic industry and started ideating towards having something of his own in fashion. Upon moving back to Pune, he helped a number of his friends with their wedding shopping and from there, stemmed the idea of owning his own men’s styling brand.

The studio which is located near Parvati Paytha gives you the feel of having entered into a store on Savile Row. With a selected number of suits, sherwanis, shirts, pants, shoes and more, it will be natural if you felt like taking everything home. Since the store is majorly into designing, they also have a nice seating area where Bhagwat discusses the possible apparel with his clients.

The studio prides itself in making one-of-a-kind clothing. They are so firm upon this policy that they do not try to utilise same fabrics. Each piece is made with fresh piece of cloth every single time. Along with sourcing the fabrics, the store also has a bunch of weavers who make custom designs according to your requirement. This is literally taking customisation to another serious level! All in all, there’s a lot of effort that goes in the making of a single piece of cloth.

The designing bit of your attire starts on a very basic level. The team insists on having a one-on-one discussion to understand what exactly you need. You sit with them and based on the references given by you, without copying, a new and better design is made for you.

The studio creates all kinds of clothing. You will find some really suave suits, tuxedos, shirts in formal as well as casuals. You can also get into some really comfortable pants. Individually, a pair of pants starts at INR 2,500, which might also vary considering the kind of fabric that is being used. However, you can opt for a pair of pants and shirt at INR 5000. You will also find a number of sherwanis, bandi kurtas, Nehru jackets, bandgals, Nawabis and much more. One of the good things about their traditional designs is that if there is any embroidery work, it is all handmade. This adds a real royal touch to their traditional wear.

Along with clothing, the store also designs a number of fabulous shoes from almost all kinds of material. You can get shoes made from leather, suede, cloth and more. The best part is, it's not just restricted to juttis and mojaris, they also make sneakers, penny loafers, oxfords and all other types by hands. The prices of their customised shoes starts at INR 3,000.

The studio also has a few accessories in their collection which is not their creation but to complete your look. You will find some really cool bow ties, ties, cufflinks, lapel pins and more. The prices for their accessories start at a humble INR 300.

Bhagwat also helps his customers in styling of the entire outfit. You will also receive a number of tips from him regarding what kind of styles would suit you, what’s a perfect outfit for an event, etc.

So go ahead and get a glam wardrobe makeover from Blanco Bespoke Studio.