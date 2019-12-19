Blazers To Bandhgalas: Men, We've Got You Covered This Shaadi Season

Men, this wedding season, you've got to put your best foot forward. If you want to dress to impress on those glitzy evenings, we have got you covered. All you need to do is simply drop by this store and be rest assured that all the last-minute panic will be taken care of. Located on Lakshmi Road, In Style is for all the classy men. Whoever said that glamour and affordability can't pair up has obviously never been to this store. Be it shirts, blazers, suits, jodhpuri"s or even sherwani"s - they do it all with finesse. Starting as low as INR 1850, you can opt for their elegant blazers for a casual evening. Should you feel the need to stick to classics, they usually keep the black and navy blue blazers handy. Apart from readymade garments, they even customise blazers and suits to fit your budget. Ladies, they also have sharp blazers in stock for you. For a touch of royalty, we recommend you stick to their sherwanis and jodhpuris. Come sangeet or mehendi, you can up your glam quotient with their versatile collection of kurtas and Nehru jackets. Additionally, they also have a small collection of t-shirts, jeans, and raincoats that are worth checking out.