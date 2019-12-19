A One Stop Destination For Some Delish Seafood In The City!

Matruchhaya in Mukai Chowk gives you the feel of a seafood area with nice wall paintings depicting the theme to the fullest. They have dining areas on the ground floor as well as upstairs on the first floor. The ambience is nice and calm. The kitchen was clean and hygienic. The staff was really polite and the service was very prompt. We had : - Fully Loaded Omelette - It was a bread omelette with a different style of presentation coated with cheese and had mayo in it. The mayo content was a little high which overpowered the taste of the omelette to some extent. But otherwise liked the taste. - Chicken Sukkha- Juicy and tender chunks of chicken tossed with masala gravy. Liked the taste and the presentation. It looked attractive too to watch and eat. - Prawns Koliwada: Prawns deep-fried and coated with Rava (Sooji). Prawns were perfectly fried and tasted nice. Had their special thalis: - Surmai Thali - It had 2 chapatis, fish curry, one big fried piece of Surmai Fish, tiny and crushed prawns bhaji, solkadhi, and salad. The Surmai fish was fresh and fried well. The taste was awesome. Loved the prawns bhaji too - Pomfret Thali: It had 2 chapatis, fish curry, one big fried piece of Pomfret Fish, tiny and crushed prawns bhaji, solkadhi, and salad. The Pomfret fish was fresh and fried perfectly coated with Rava. - Chicken Masala with Vade - The vade was the star of the day. Malvani Vade with Chicken is definitely a mouth-watering combination. Vade is made with multi-grain, multi-legume flour, which is a very nutritious and healthy dish that we all must try. Tisarya Masala - The dish I tried for the first time. It is " Clams Masala " which was prepared with a unique gravy. It was good in taste. Prawns Biriyani - It was well cooked and had enough prawns in it. Biriyani rice was cooked well and tasted average. Solkadhi - Every Malvani Or Konkani dish is incomplete without Solkadhi. It tasted really awesome and took my heart away. They prepare it fresh in the restaurant and serve. This place is one of the best restaurants to have authentic seafood. The best part is the food was fresh and not stale. The manager and the chef were really nice. They asked for genuine feedback so that they can improve and serve better food.