Polos, Tees & Denims: Score Stylish Menswear From This Showroom

Polos, denims, tees, shirts, jackets and much more, score stylish menswear from this store in Shukrawar Peth. Bold and Elegant Showroom is true to its name and is heaven for men's wear. Let us tell you about the collection. If you are a sports buff and want good-quality gym clothing, you must check out the track pants starting at INR 650 only. Pair them with tees and vests for a stylish gym look. Secondly, we totally loved their polos. Coming in light as well as bold colours, these tees are stylish and affordable at INR 399 only. We suggest you stock them up. Denims start at INR 1600, and they come in all styles (baggy, skin-fit, narrow-fit). Pair them up with the hip belts that come in black, brown and tan shades. We suggest you check out their casuals too. We scored casual tees and shorts that were plain as well as printed. Lastly, you can find jackets and shirts too. For regular office wear and formal wear, this place has several options that'll leave you spoilt for choice. We're pretty sure you will like their coat and jacket collection. Drop by the store and find your favourite picks.