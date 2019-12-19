Fulfil Your Midnight Carvings With Bombay Food Kitchen

Bombay Food Kitchen is a delivery outlet at Lonavala / Khandala serving a variety of cuisine from 11 am to 3 am midnight. Planning a lazy vacation to Lonavala?? No mood of getting out of your bed. Now Relax and enjoy piping hot food to your doorstep. The service is quick and the packaging is amazing. The food is tasty. The quantity is good. Shakes and beverages *Very Much Recommended*

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Bae

