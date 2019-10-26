If you’re in the mood to lose yourself in a fantasy world, flicking pages of a book while sipping on hot coffee and munching on comfort food, we’ve got something for you. Read on.
Curl Up With A Book & A Hot Cuppa At These Book Cafes In Pune
Boka Book Café
This cute café tucked into a quiet corner on the busy FC Road is book lovers paradise. At just INR 50, you can spend the entire day amongst your favourite books. They have a huge collection, including a vintage edition of classics, and they also have a section dedicated to comics and picture books for kids. All the books in this care are donated.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Pagdandi Book Café
This café is located on the Baner-Pashan Link Road and has been a comfort zone for bibliophiles in Pune. The ambiance is warm, cozy and inviting, & the walls are covered by book shelves (best décor idea ever!) This café doubles up as a library, and one can donate books too. We hear the chai and pakoras here have won a large number of loyalists.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Waari Book Café
This quaint café on Karve Road is perfect for book lovers and art lovers alike. Paintings dominate the décor, bookshelves are lined with books in English, Hindi and Marathi and the smell of freshly baked goodies adds to the cosiness of the ambiance. The affordable menu rates make this a hotspot for students.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
The Munching Route Café
The books here are the owner’s personal collection, and we love it all! The ambiance is cozy, with a coffee counter and books as the star highlights. Their Mumbai Chicken pizza and cupcakes are quite a hit!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Words & Sips Book Café
Right next to the hustle of FC Road and Vaishali lies this quiet reading space that sees students enjoying their down-time with books and coffee. Books, quick bites, cushions and bean bags lend a cozy vibe to the book café, and the prices are absolutely affordable which make this a hotspot for students. You might want to keep an eye out for the live events that they organise during the weekends.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Café Kathaa
The sprawling space comes with an extensive menu, and bright furniture, quirky décor and loads of books promise to keep you entertained. They have books on almost all topics and genres, but in case you can’t find something they’ll help you out with a kindle too! This café is located near FC Road.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
