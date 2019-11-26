Books Meridian - Book Library With Home Delivery

Books Meridian is a library-based in Aundh with a huge variety of books for everyone. No matter the age or interest, you will find just the perfect book you are looking for. A friend of mine gifted us a subscription to this library for my child who was then 5 months old. The name of the plan for infants and toddlers is Read Aloud Plan. We receive 5 new books every week. The best part is, you don’t need to go anywhere, the books are exchanged every week right at your doorstep. They send books according to the child’s age. The books are in excellent condition, they are as good as new. The quality of the books they send is amazing. They have a very good collection of board books related to Peppa Pig. My child has fallen in love with Peppa Pig and I’m so glad it’s with books and not television. We don’t give him screen time yet and hence books are his best friends! The subscription for a month costs 500 and for a year costs 5400 for this Read Aloud Plan for children. Every child needs something new now and then. With new books coming every week my child loves them and his interest in books has started increasing. I always wanted to inculcate the love for reading in my child and this has been just the perfect path towards achieving it!