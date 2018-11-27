Boot Up! Learn Survival Skills At This Military Resort In Lonavala

The DATA resort is an extension of Della Adventures, so you’re guaranteed all the luxurious amenities. The resort’s staff walks around in camo, making you wonder if you’re in a military camp the minute you step out of your room. But when inside the tent, you’ll find a mini bar, contemporary showers, a Jacuzzi and more. You can dine at Salaam Manekshaw, the in-house restaurant dedicated to Field Marshall Sam Bahadur Manekshaw and check out photos of the Indian Army’s various regiments. At Gurkha Lounge, which is a tribute to the Army’s Gurkha infantry regiment, you can kick back and sip on delicious cocktails. Inside training rooms, you’ll be dressed up in camouflage for a lesson of your choice. Choose from counter-terrorism training for civilians, which is conducted by a team of ex-Black Cat and Marcos commandos. The jungle life survival will teach you how to build a shelter and survive in the wild, while the real-life survival will train you for man-made calamities. The military style finishing school for youth is for teens giving them social skills and essential mental conditioning. Survival skills for women will train you in self-defence and train you to pick up on criminal activity against women. And when you’re exhausted from all the intense training, you can spend a day at the spa to charge up. Perhaps you could also pamper yourself at the salon and shop for military boots, uniforms and quirky knick-knacks as souvenirs. Price: INR 15,000 + taxes per night (Photo credits: D.A.T.A Resort official website)