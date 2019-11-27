Bored Of Eating Food At A Static Position? Then Visit This Place To Eat Your Food While Revolving.

360 Degree: It has a circular disc on which you can dine while sitting in your respective place. The circular disc completes a full 360degree rotation in 45 minutes. While rotating you can enjoy your meal and can see the view of the city from the window. The ambience was amazing and the staff were courteous. There was an ample seating capacity. Started with Mocktails : Guava Mary was my favourite. It had the authentic taste of guava. It was very much refreshing. In Starter: ◾Murgh Dum Kabab: It was served in the clay pot. It had a lot of cheese and cream inside. The dish was cooked well. ◾Paneer Basil Chilly: It was tossed in basil, garlic, ginger and chilly. The Paneer was very soft. ◾Li Paneer Kebab: It was my favourite dish. The cheese was stuffed in Paneer sheet roll. It was very attractive and when eaten it melted in the mouth. ◾Chicken Finger: It was deep fried and served with mayo. It was crisp. In the Main course: Grilled Chicken was very fresh and healthy. It was served with rice and healthy salad. Murg Musallam was extremely delicious. A full roasted chicken was served in thick onion gravy with rice. In desserts: ◾Gajar ka Halwa ◾Kulfi ◾Vanilla Ice cream with chocolate sauce In a nutshell, I had a very good experience.