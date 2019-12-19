The largest amusement park of India is here and the best part is it's right close to Mumbai and Pune! Remember Wet and Joy Lonavala? No, the waterpark has been converted into an amusement park. Guys summer vacations are getting over soon and if you are still looking for a getaway you've gotta give it a try before their offer ends! This is going to be the talk of the town and is going viral already because of its biggest and tallest ride "Giant Frisbee" imported all the way from Italy! They have more than 31 rides for kids and children included. Go check out Magic Mountain already!
India's Largest Amusement Park Is Here!
Great For
- Good For Groups
- Romantic
- Great Outdoors
- Great Drinks
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Meat Heaven
- Great Dessert
- Cheap Booze
- Hidden Gem
- Roadtrip
- Rocking
- So Many Options
- Get Lit
- Family Place
- Breakfast
- Food Truck
- Gourmet
- Adventure
- Hill Station
- Open Air
- Great Outdoors
- Great Deals
- For Kids
- Sale
- Free
- Discount Available
- Cheap
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They have a buy 1 get 1 free offer on the tickets right now ! It's a steal ! So dnt wait mommies and daddies girl gangs and boy scouts this is for u all !
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Comments (0)