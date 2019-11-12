Green Escape: This Restaurant Offers An amalgamation Of Unique Drinks & Yum Food!

It was a Friday night and we stepped out for dinner around 9. Wanted to go close by and hence chose to go to Raja Bahadur Mills. We decided to visit Botanica this time. The ambience is great. Feels like a greenhouse. Everywhere you look, green is all you can find. What I loved the most was a huge round table right in the middle revolving on a round platform. The restaurant is diving into 2 parts, the outside section has tables and is used for dinner while the inside section has a dancing floor with a lounge feel. What we were most surprised about as we entered the restaurant was when we saw smoke. Botanica has started serving Sheesha. It is not the regular Sheesha with tobacco. They said it has no tobacco at all and is a pure herbal sheesha In food, their Nachos are a must-have! I couldn’t stop licking my fingers. They have a plate full of loaded nachos and they are just too good. I am a fan of burgers and sandwiches, so the next dish we thought of ordering was the sliders. 3 cute and delicious mini burgers arrived in an elongated wooden plate. I loved the way they serve Biryani in a small matka made of wood. The biryani was great. The only disappointment was they serve plain curd with the biryani. With Veg biryani you need some vegetable raita which is the perfect combination and is served everywhere traditionally. The staff is pretty courteous and take good care of the guests. With every dish serving, they came and checked if we liked it.