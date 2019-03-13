This Rooftop Bar In KP Serves 14 Kinds Of Beer & Authentic Brazilian Food

Welcome to Brazil! This is the exact thought that you will get when you visit Botequim Cervejaria, a romantic rooftop bar with super pretty decor. Meaning a small boteco (bar) in Portuguese, this place is situated right right above Boteco in Koregaon Park. It's where you can enjoy 14 types of beers and authentic Brazilian cuisine. While different types of beer were flowing, our favourite pick is the Chope, a Brazilian-style beer, which comes in a small glass as the Brazilians prefer their drink chilled. Other than that you will find other beers on tap from Bombay Duck Brewery, Yava Sura, White Owl Brewery among others. We started our meal with the traditional Brazilian cheese bread, the classic pao de queijo, which is gluten-free and made of tapioca. We also tried it with pesto paneer stuffed in it. Then came the paneer beyti kebabs and the bacon-wrapped prawns in chimichurri sauce. We also tried the Brazilian variant of stuffed fried empanadas called veg rissoles. For mains, we tried the garlic shrimp linguine, ex-turbo burger with tenderloin patty, and the star of all the dishes, the assorted churrasco platter, which consisted of char-grilled chicken as well as veg kebabs. Known as a must-try Brazilian delicacy, it has chicken, tomato, cheese, pineapple etc in it. We absolutely loved the desserts. Their Oreo cheesecake is one of the softest and creamiest cakes that we've ever tasted. Also do try the authentic churro with ice cream. Talking about the decor, it is absolutely fabulous. With plants, lights and lanterns in abundance, it makes for a perfect date-night spot. If you want to dine under the stars, we assure you this is one of the best places. Visit in the evening for a better experience. Every Friday there is a live musical performance, which you can enjoy with chilled beer and food. Keep your eyes open for their events. They plan to organise carnivals, where there will be live Samba performances, Brazilian musical gigs and much more. We assure you, you will have a fun time.