Living In Kalyani Nagar? Dress Up In Fab Designs From These Neighbourhood Boutiques

Pune is one of the country's fashion hubs and you will find multiple stores, boutiques, and tailoring shops in almost every prominent area. Kalyani Nagar is one such uptown fashionable area. From trendy ethnic designs to casual chic, luxury designs to elegant evening wear, you will find boutiques that cater to your fashion needs across all budgets. If you happen to in or around Kalyani Nagar, here are some of the boutiques you could shop at:
Adaa Fashions
Combining the art of tailoring with the latest fashion trends is Adaa Fashions, a well-known boutique in Kalyani Nagar. You will love the crochet gowns starting at INR 1500, that are elegant and come in beautiful shades. Other than that you can find party dresses ranging from cocktail dresses to glitzy body con. You will love the customised long skirts and crop top combos here.
Risali By Bhavna Kapoor
Brides-to-be, gather up your entourage and head to Risali by Bhavna Kapoor at Kalyani Nagar for a breathtaking wedding trousseau. The store, in itself, is a gorgeous affair - vintage furniture, cabinets and rails that display an exquisite collection of ethnic and Indo-western wear, intricate pieces of jewellery, elegant clutches and stunning pairs of sandals. We love the collection of easy-breezy anarkalis that start at INR 4,000. If you're looking for something light and flowy, the khadi attires with minimalist patterns are made for you. They have rich jewellery as well that will complement your gorgeous outfits.
Nivedita Saboo Couture
Located in Kalyani Nagar's lanes is Nivedita Saboo's store. The Pune-based designer is all about luxe couture and if you're aiming to spend big and look like a star, you should definitely make a trip. We loved the anarkalis and kalidars. Saboo's use of embroidery and zari work sets her apart. You'll easily be spoilt for choice at this luxe store. Men, get your hands on the blazers and jackets here. The use of printed fabrics and the brocade-like pocket patch will give you a regal look at any wedding you're planning to wear it to.

Rohit Kamra Studio
Why should women have all the fun? Gentlemen, head to the Rohit Kamra Studio, a luxury store by an ace designer from Jaipur, Rohit Kamra. This men's fashion studio in Kalyani Nagar is about all things regal and posh. Although expensive (starting at INR 15,000), we quite liked Kamra's wedding collective featuring intricate needle-work, floral motifs and quirky geometrical patterns on rich, vibrant colours like peacock green, midnight blue, oxblood red and ravishing mustard. Also, check out the bespoke collection that boasts of well-tailored bandhgalas, sherwanis, Jodhpuri jackets, trench coats, waistcoats, trousers and more.
Bedazzled
Situated in the heart of Kalyani Nagar, Bedazzled boutique is a trendy nook where you can get casual outfits, as well as dresses, customised. Crisp and elegant are two adjectives that perfectly describe the designs. Do check out the palazzos, gowns and dresses and get simple kurtas customised under INR 700.
Zardozzsi
Situated near Joggers park lane in Kalyani Nagar, Zardozzi is known for its chic and trendy collection. Be it workwear or festive wear, you'll find kurtas in cotton silk, and we absolutely love them. Under INR 1200, you will find an Indo-western outfit that will make heads turn. They provide tailoring services too!
KMitra Kar Designs
For everything beautiful and bold, dial-up KMitra Kar who runs a home boutique and has an exclusive collection of authentic sarees from different regions starting at just INR 1000. The shades are bold and bright and the block prints add elegance and royalty to your avatar.
Aurum - Priya Pandita Designs
Run by Priya Pandita, Aurum is her label which offers amazing three-piece dress materials, sarees and fabric. The suit sets start at just INR 999 and the fabrics include beautiful ikat among others, you'll find Jaipur prints and other hand block printed fabrics. We love their digital dupattas for INR 1100!
Mehar Boutique
Although not exactly in Kalyani Nagar, Mehar Boutique is in the neighbouring Wadgaon Sheri. You will absolutely love the kurtas which are available in beautiful shades. For your daily wardrobe, score beautiful salwar suits under INR 1000. Mul scarves and stoles are another favourite.
Sociall Butterfly - Label by Shweta Bhagwani
Fashion is worshipped at this online boutique based out of Kalyani Nagar. Sociall Butterfly - Label by Shweta Bhagwani is one such label where you can get gorgeous outfits customised. From flowy dresses to cocktail body con, the designs are chic and classy. You will love the Parisian touch the outfits have.
