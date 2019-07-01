Living In Kalyani Nagar? Dress Up In Fab Designs From These Neighbourhood Boutiques

Located in Kalyani Nagar's lanes is Nivedita Saboo's store. The Pune-based designer is all about luxe couture and if you're aiming to spend big and look like a star, you should definitely make a trip. We loved the anarkalis and kalidars. Saboo's use of embroidery and zari work sets her apart. You'll easily be spoilt for choice at this luxe store. Men, get your hands on the blazers and jackets here. The use of printed fabrics and the brocade-like pocket patch will give you a regal look at any wedding you're planning to wear it to.

