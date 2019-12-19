Your Wardrobe Will Thank You: Check This Store For Affordable Fabrics With Embroidered Work

From Indian embroidered work to silk, banarasi cotton, chanderi and more. Nazaakat is a little, traditional store where materials are pulled out from shelves and showcased for you to pick from.

The store is located inside Wonderland in Camp and we love the old-school sit-down space where salespersons open up hoards of fabrics for you to choose from. It makes the whole experience fun, no?

But the core reason to go would be to shop at a budget. The coloured range with quintessential fabrics and embroidered work that India can be proud of, is worth making a trip to the store for. You'll find cotton materials with chiffon dupattas, suits that have daman work, linen kurtas, lucknowi and chikankari materials that are always must-haves in any girl's wardrobe and a host of other materials with embroidered work that's delicate and simple.

Men can shop here too. There are a range of lucknowi kurtas for men in various colours that are either subdued or bold. And we don't need to tell you how great these kurtas look on jeans.

All materials with embroidered work start at INR 1000.