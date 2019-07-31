When it comes to shopping, a day is never complete without buying things that grab our attention the most. From different types of departmental stores, bookstores and gift shops to footwear, accessories and other knick-knacks - a mall day is never complete without these! Here is a list of 5 brands that we absolutely love at Kumar Pacific Mall in Swargate.
Miniso To Tuan: Stores You Must Check Out
Miniso
Miniso is a household brand from China that has now created immense buzz in India! Miniso brings its shoppers great prices on many quirky designer stuff. From bags, wallets, accessories to stationery, make-up, home decor and even neck pillows -Miniso has all things that will make you go " I want it now!" . You can find quirky little knick-knacks at a very reasonable rate here.
Bata
A haven for shoe lovers in India, Bata has been delivering affordable and stylish shoes for decades now. For men, they have a wide collection of daily wear and formal wear shoes. Not just that, they even stock up on sports shoes such running shoes, spikes(football shoes) and even hiking gear. For women, they have a great collection of stilettos, flats, heels and even formal shoes. You can also find a cool range of socks and backpacks starting at INR 300. If you are looking for trendy belts and leather wallet, Bata will help you out with that too.
TUAN
Looking for some jewellery without draining your bank accounts? Well TUAN might just be your life saver! Tuan's range of sophisticated jewellery varies from casual chic to elegant-making it accessible for any occasion. They have a collection of unique designs and cuts in silver jewellery. Whether you are looking for a gift for a loved one, accessories for a wedding or just treating yourself, TUAN will not fail to impress you.
Crossword
For any avid reader or book lover, Crossword is like Disneyland! They are one of the largest chains of bookstores in India and house all books from different authors and countries. From classics to new releases, at Crossword you can surely find your favourite book. Apart from books the store also has many stationery options, DVDs(yes, they still exist!) and school essentials. It's a great place to pick a gift for someone too!
Bose
Known for its luxurious designs and impeccable sound quality, Bose is one of the biggest international electronic product brands. They are known for their sound systems, home audio and home theatres. From design to development, all their services are in-house. Their products might be on the higher side of price list but their quality totally makes up for the price!
