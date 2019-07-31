Miniso To Tuan: Stores You Must Check Out

A haven for shoe lovers in India, Bata has been delivering affordable and stylish shoes for decades now. For men, they have a wide collection of daily wear and formal wear shoes. Not just that, they even stock up on sports shoes such running shoes, spikes(football shoes) and even hiking gear. For women, they have a great collection of stilettos, flats, heels and even formal shoes. You can also find a cool range of socks and backpacks starting at INR 300. If you are looking for trendy belts and leather wallet, Bata will help you out with that too.

