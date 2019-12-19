Anna Idli serves authentic South Indian cuisine. The ambience here makes it a perfect place to visit on a Sunday for breakfast. I personally am not a big fan of South Indian food, but I loved the taste here. I'd recommend their Ragi dosa and Palak cheese dosa.
Ragi Dosa, Palak Cheese Dosa & More: Stop By This Eatery For Breakfast
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Under INR 500
Family, Big Group, and Kids.
