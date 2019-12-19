Ragi Dosa, Palak Cheese Dosa & More: Stop By This Eatery For Breakfast

Casual Dining

Anna Idli

Aundh, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

273, Opp. Aman Honda Showroom, Baner Road, Aundh, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Anna Idli serves authentic South Indian cuisine. The ambience here makes it a perfect place to visit on a Sunday for breakfast. I personally am not a big fan of South Indian food, but I loved the taste here. I'd recommend their Ragi dosa and Palak cheese dosa.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Kids.

