Breakfast Fit For A King In The Heart Of Kothrud!!

Have you noticed how Kothrud has just become a hotspot of mind-blowing restaurants, bars and just general amazing food options in general? I feel that every few months and it just keeps getting better and better. I had one of the best breakfast experiences in my life, in recent years, far surpassing anything else in Kothrud. Oblique Kitchen is this new, funky, classy bar which opens early for those weekend breakfasters and those other 'brunch'-of-idiots. And I'm so happy about it. I had my anniversary breakfast here and it was out of this world. Baiko was so happy after this. What more could I want (read - sigh of relief! Thank God me choosing the place did not go wrong 😂)! What we had: -Filter Coffee - I see filter coffee, I order filter coffee. It's an addiction. It comes in a huge mocktail /beer glass which is half filled up with strong pretty tasty coffee. It is up there though not as good as Sambar (all hail Sambar) or even the local hero - Sheetal. Love it, but I would prefer a better fitting glass, though, this feels weird. -Japanese Eggs Benedict (Chicken) - Damn bloody awesome fudging piece of awesomeness. Some crispy chicken, buttery muffin, topped with beautiful runny yolk wala poached egg. Topped with a spicy, crazy Wasabi Hollandaise Sauce. I could commit Seppuku for this dish. -Mushroom & Spinach Omelette - We ordered it without spinach, as Baiko said - "anniversary chya diwshi mahagdya thikani jaun palak Kay khaycha?" I, of course, agreed. The omelette was exceptional. Loads of meaty buttery mushrooms and oodles of cheese in a perfect omelette on top of one of the best bread I've ever had recently. A large slice of kind of artisan bread perfectly toasted (so crispy) soggy with butter. The omelette fits perfectly on top of this huge bread slice. Perfect to just pick it up and chomp on it or be fancy and eat with a fork and knife. I pity those who do. -Bacon French Toast - Leaving the best for last. This was what made this breakfast fit for a king. Absolute magic-balls. Same huge crispy soggy buttery bread based French Toast topped with heaps, absolute heaps of crispy fatty meaty orgasmic bacon. All topped with maple syrup. A few years ago, when I was a food Normie I used to say, 'ugich savoury dish var honey kivha maple syrup kashala ghaltat? Kahi pan kartat'. I look back at my naive self and feel a bit of shame. But I hadn't had something as amazing as this then right. This french toast could eat other french tosses for breakfast. It makes almost every other breakfast dish look stupid. It didn't just fill my tummy, it filled my soul. And that is what great breakfasts should do. My God, Kothrud-o-files sure are blessed having this absolute 'piece of magic' place opening here. It's just amazing. I went back for lunch with my parents literally the next day. Will post about that soon. The bill for this breakfast was about Rs 750 or so which is just crazy value for money. So happy I chose this place.