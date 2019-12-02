A Perfect Breakfast Place For All Egg Lovers In Town!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Yolkshire

Kothrud, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Karishma Complex, 20, Off Karve Road, Kothrud, Pune

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Great presentation and decent servings with well-cooked eggs! Who doesn't love eggs for breakfast? Well, if you live near a yolkshire outlet, then you are in luck, as it has some of the best egg dishes I have tasted. What we ate: - scrambled eggs with corn and chicken on top with a side each of deviled mushrooms and hash brown! Filling meal for one.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

