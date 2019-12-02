Great presentation and decent servings with well-cooked eggs! Who doesn't love eggs for breakfast? Well, if you live near a yolkshire outlet, then you are in luck, as it has some of the best egg dishes I have tasted. What we ate: - scrambled eggs with corn and chicken on top with a side each of deviled mushrooms and hash brown! Filling meal for one.
A Perfect Breakfast Place For All Egg Lovers In Town!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Bae
