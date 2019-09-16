Dulhan & Sahlio! This Boutique In Erandwane Will Ensure Your Lehenga Twirls Perfectly

Get twirl-worthy lehengas, Shilpa Shetty or Rekha-style sarees or anything to make your bff’s wedding a Bollywood one with dresses from Bridal Palette. The designer store has the finest lehengas, salwar-suits, kurtis and much more that are a must-have in your wardrobe.



Located in Erandwane, Bridal Palette is a chic designer studio that makes the bride and her team look like a star for the big day. The store has categorised all of their outfits from simple to extravagant. They also have a section where there are a few jewellery pieces kept that they make only for their selected customers and if anyone insists on it.

Since the store focuses on custom wear, whatever pieces you see at the store are already a client's. The studio obviously makes their own designs but also takes the input of their customers for everything. If you have a point of reference, they will build on it and not replicate it. The store insists on letting their team source for fabrics for the apparel but are also flexible enough to work with the fabrics that you would provide.

Their major chunk of fabrics, laces and other materials comes from textile centres across the country. If you want your dress to look a certain way with respect to the fabric that can be managed too since they have a few weavers they closely work with.

Along with making fab dresses, the store also designs shoes for women. These shoes are generally in sync with one’s outfit. Thus, there are very few ready samples.