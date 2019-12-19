Order Yourself These Yum Freshly Made Goodies

So I had ordered a complete box from Briju's Patisserie for myself, it had many different things like Jams, Chocolates and Cookies. The different varieties of Chocolates were really good, they were unique. You will not find these usually. The cookies had a chocolate base which was very tasty, the Mango muffin was delicious. I loved the Jams, especially Strawberry Jam. They had other varieties likes Plum Chilli, Rose etc. Every product is made from scratch and nothing is ready made. You can easily take that from the quality that you will experience.