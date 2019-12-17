Bring Out The Inner Child In You By Playing Fun Filled Games At Smaaash

This place is an entertainment centre which is an amalgamation of sports, virtual reality, music and also dining. It improves the child in you by helping you exploring different games including sports to thrilling activities. It has an unmatched range of activities to enjoy starting from interactive sports to thrilling 3D experience. The games you play make you revel to the fullest. I had been there with my friends and we played many interesting games like Cricket, Virtual Bike racing, Car Racing, Bowling Alley, Basket Ball, Horse Riding, Laser Games, Virtual Reality Games, Virtual Jurassic Park, Laser Games and much more. The money spent on every game is worth. After a long time, it was fun to explore my inner child again and celebrate each moment. The staff were courteous and help you by giving an overview of the game before you play. There is also a dance floor activity where you dance by looking at the screen and imitate the dance steps of the character in the screen. It was real fun indeed. Would surely recommend this place for game lovers. You can pay a visit with your family, friends and kids too and enjoy.