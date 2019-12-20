This Casual Dining Restaurant Offers Some Unique Cocktails & Yum Food!

Tuesday laid back evening took me and a friend to BBC Pune in pavilion mall. The place boasts off old garage styled themed and executed interiors of a great rustic feel and some foot-tapping music. We started with a couple of unique cocktails, starters, and mains. We ordered: - Cocktails: 1. Old school - A classic guava, whiskey, and chill combination drink, giving it a totally Indian flavor, upon tasting. 2. Brandy - good old brandy mixed with chocolate and fresh cream, this cocktail was unique in every sense. 3. Sangria - Spanish cocktail with plum wine, diced and chopped fresh fruit, juice and brandy, the drink was a perfect pairing with our mains of skewers. Food: A) Starters - 1. Nacho Grande - Homemade tortilla chips, shaped akin to taco shells, covered with Pico Di Galo, cream cheese, red chilly beans and served up with roasted tomato salsa. The confluence of flavors all together was the real winner. Supremely tasty. 2. Barbequed chicken satay - chicken supreme marinated in BBQ sauce and grilled to precise perfection, served with a generous drizzle of barbeque sauce again. B) Mains - We ordered the skewers, veg, and non-veg both versions. 1. Smokey Paneer Skewer: malai paneer skewers marinated and cooked in tandoor and served on a bed of rice with fries and exotic vegetables, the dish was a visual treat. But more than that, the dish was a heavy yet extremely delicious full meal. Totally floored. 2. Smokey Chicken Skewers: Schezwan chicken skewers marinated and cooked in tandoor and served hanging on a bed of rice with fries and exotic vegetables. What a winner of a dish. The place plays some excellent music, offers wonderful dining experience and the exhaustive menu offering a wide range of drinks and food makes it a pleasurable visit.