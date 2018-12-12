Broke wanderers, December is will be here soon and with 2019 ending, we want you to make some amazing festive memories. If you love travelling and want to take a much-needed break from the city drudge, this is the perfect time for a staycation, or just a quick getaway. If you think the trip will burn a hole in your pocket, fear not. Under INR 5,000, you can stay lavishly in these private villas with pools and other modern amenities. Take a look.
Book Your Christmas Getaway: We Found Stays Under INR 5000
Sunderban Resort & Spa
It has been home to the Queen of Baroda and is an art deco resort with a yoga studio, Sohum spa and two vegetarian restaurants - Dario's and Sante Spa Cuisine. Sunderban Resort & Spa in Koregaon Park is the place to check-in for an ideal festive escape. The place has gorgeous superior rooms, Osho suites and deluxe rooms, ranging between INR 2,000 and INR 5,000 per night. The good news? You don't have to shell out much to experience luxury.
Sea land in Kihim
When in Alibaug, check-into this private villa that has a sea-view, private balconies and a lawn for BBQ parties on the property. All this for just INR 3450. We hear the food served here is extremely delicious and they offer good hospitality. Additionally, they are lenient on their cancellation policies. For those who love waking up to a sea-view and spectacular sunrises, this place is for you. Since it is very popular amongst travellers, we recommend you don't waste much time and book the room ASAP.
Velvet County Resort & Spa In Khandala
Do you fancy living in quaint cottages with turquoise rooftops? We found Velvet County Resort & Spa In Khandala that will give you a fairytale-like experience. With spacious rooms, modern amenities and greenery around, you will find yourself being rejuvenated. Price for two starts at INR 3839 per night. Since the property is away from all the traffic and chaos, it is perfect for someone who is looking for a digital detox as well. The staff is very friendly and their hospitality and food game is on point.
Hotel Prospect
Hotel Prospect at Panchgani dates back to the early 1900s and has everything from a colonial king’s cottage, a private garden and a quaint library. The hotel has five cottages nestled atop a hill with breathtaking views of the forest and sunset. Additionally, the place also has a gorgeous dining room, a gym, a French pool and a games room. Per night stay here for two people ranges between INR 2,000 and INR 5,000, depending upon the season and the day of the week. if you are planning to check-into the place during a weekend, you may have to shell out more.
Destiny Villa In Lonavala
Travelling to Lonavala? For INR 2500 per night, check-into Destiny Villa in Lonavala that offers you a quaint room with spacious balcony, mountain view and a gorgeous pool. If you are in a mood to cook, there is a fully-equipped kitchen as well. It is centrally located and is near a lot of attractions such as Lion's point, Tiger's point, railway station, market etc. Make memories with your loved ones and host BBQ parties to add more festivity to December.
Comments (0)