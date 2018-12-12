Book Your Christmas Getaway: We Found Stays Under INR 5000

Do you fancy living in quaint cottages with turquoise rooftops? We found Velvet County Resort & Spa In Khandala that will give you a fairytale-like experience. With spacious rooms, modern amenities and greenery around, you will find yourself being rejuvenated. Price for two starts at INR 3839 per night. Since the property is away from all the traffic and chaos, it is perfect for someone who is looking for a digital detox as well. The staff is very friendly and their hospitality and food game is on point.