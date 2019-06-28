Add This Rooftop Restaurant On MG Road To Your Bucket List Right Now!

The Rooftop Project had some amazing romantic vibes, especially during the night as it was dimly lit, with some fairy lights at certain corners as well. Right in the heart of the city, yet to so calm and peaceful. Perfect for quality time with your bae or friends. TRP serves various cuisines and everything during my experience was phenomenal. Cocktails: 4.5/5 Caribbean Storm and TRP Vice were amongst their Signature and Craft cocktails. These were beautifully done and looked aesthetic enough. Served in tall cocktail glasses, these were strong and chilled. Loved them both. Food: 5/5 Wok Tossed Paneer: We ordered its Chilli and Garlic variant. Absolute loved the flavour. This was spicy as requested and the quantity was better than usual serving elsewhere. The cost is a bit higher too @325, but the quantity justifies it. Surkh Lal Soya Chaap: This सुर्ख लाल सोया चाप was well-seasoned, piquant and succulent; a mouthwatering experience curated by the Chef. Spicy food lovers would relish it for sure. It's heavy on your stomach. Looks like just a few pieces but filling, thanks to high protein soya. Burmese Khow Suey: Got the Asian Veg Khow Suey which was served as premixed noodles and curry along with usual Khow Suey condiments separately in small portions. The serving size was quite decent. Liked the taste. Paan Kulfi: A circular disc-shaped Paan Kulfi cut into 4 pieces and topped with some grated pistachio. A perfect ending to the delectable food. Service: 4/5 The service was decent and the staff knew inside out what the menu offers and how each item is prepared. The place serves some delightful Indian, Italian and Oriental food with several amazing signature drinks to choose from. Do visit them for a wonderful Rooftop ambience and classic food.