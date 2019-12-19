Gang Of 16? Head To This Farmhouse In Mahabaleshwar For A Great Weekend

Planning a get-together with a huge squad can fit sure be of trouble. But we've have Pandit Farms in Mahableshwar that is made for large groups to have a great time.



Located just 30 minutes away from Mahableshwar, Pandit Farm House is a huge property that's suitable for all kinds of groups. You could be a huge family with kids or a large group of only youngsters, this property can accommodate them all. They have got something for almost all age groups. If you can't locate the property, the hosts will help you out. You can book a cab till here directly or even go directly in your own car. If not that, you can come till Mahableshwar bus stand and from there, hire a car till the property.

The property is so huge that it even has a private amphitheatre, a separate bonfire pit and sprinklers that turn the lawn into a makeshift rain dance floor. There is also a swing set and a dinner area outside which is an experience in itself. If you are a smoker, you can smoke outside in the lawns or near the bonfire pit but no smoking inside the property. They also allow to BYOB but, you have to first take permission from them.

Even if the property has only four bedrooms, they are spacious and can accommodate four people at a time. There's a fully functional kitchen which is available at your disposal with the staff over there. They don't have a barbecue grill with them, so it's best you carry your own.

The price for a night's stay is around INR 10,000, but with some additional charges comes up to INR 14,000. If you go in a gang of 15 the charge per person comes down to INR 800 per person. The best part? They also offer free breakfast to their guests.