Home Improvement: Get Furniture & Home Decor On A Budget In Pune

One of the oldest markets in the city, Juna Bazaar near Kasba Peth is a treasure trove of everything old, antique and unique. If you’re looking for second-hand wrought iron furniture for your home, head to this place right now! Beds start at INR 1,800, small-sized wardrobes for INR 500 and plastic chairs and tables are priced INR 350 onwards. The trick to get a good deal at Juna Bazaar is to bargain. So bring in your A-game and get yourself new furniture at a handsome discount.

