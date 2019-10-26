Eat Under INR 1,000 At These Restaurants In Koregaon Park

For the times when cravings for juicy, meaty burgers come calling, this one is the perfect place to head to where you can dig into a burger without worrying about the bill. A simple meal of burgers, fries and cola for two can be enjoyed within INR 500, which to us sounds like a great deal. If you want to save more, a simple chicken or veg burger starts at about INR 150 and is filling enough too.The best part? This café offers a wide range of burgers that you wouldn’t find elsewhere. Plus, the interiors are great too and the space makes for a good spot for a college date too.