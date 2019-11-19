This Exclusive Kids' Arena Has A Ball Pool, Play Zone & A Restaurant

We found a place in Royal Heritage Mall and it has a super fun vibe to it. Bumble Jumble is a one-of-a-kind recreation centre for kids which has many kid-friendly amenities such as a play zone, ball pool and slides. Parents who want to shop at the mall or watch a movie can drop off their kids who will be taken care of and be having fun. Founded by Darshana Shetiya, this is a unique recreational space where there is no dearth of creative entertainment options for kids. You can book a 90-minute slot for your kid for INR 499 during weekdays and INR 599 during the weekends. Did you know there is an in-house restaurant called The Hunger House where parents and kids can munch on delicacies? Right from continental to quick bites, this restaurant serves it all. Not just that, you can also host mini get-togethers and birthday parties for kids. Be rest assured the fun factor and food will be taken care of well. A cheerful place, this recreation centre is a perfect place for kids to learn, enjoy and socialise with other kids. Picture Credits: Team Bumble Jumble