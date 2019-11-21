Buon Appetito! Unwind Yourself With Good Food At This Cute Pocket-Friendly Cafe

Buon Cibo is an idyllic space to hang out and have good Italian food at a pocket-friendly rate. The ambience is beautifully designed with comfortable seating. The service was pretty amazing and top-notch. The owner will make sure that we have an awesome experience. So, during my recent visit to this cafe couldn't think what to try out from their menu obvious reason being I was mesmerized by the interiors. We started with a food combo where I had chosen nachos with salsa dip, pasta and ice tea. One unique thing about this place, they have everything made in house including the sauce which honestly I liked the most. The nachos with salsa were quite tasty. The Mama Rose Pasta was quite creamy and every bite was bliss. Moving over we had Pita bread and Hummus which one should try over here. The reason which is going to take me back to this place, again and again, is their choco lava sundae and brownie with sundae which are just marvellous. The desserts over here would instantly lift your mood. Go ahead try this place you won’t be disappointed for sure. Would love to try risotto and pizza during my next visit. 🥰