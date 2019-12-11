Sip, Dine & Play Board Games At This Adorable Italian Cafe In Baner

There is a new Italian cafe in town and it's all about yummy food, affordable pricing and cheery vibes. Situated on Pancard Club Road in Baner, Buon Cibo has opened its doors for anyone looking for value for money and good food. The place is very tiny and has an indoor as well as a small outdoor seating area. It has been beautifully done up with bright colours, lighting and floral setting, which adds to its cheery vibes. If you love plants and flowers like me, you will enjoy seating amongst some gorgeous indoor foliage. Coming back to its menu, we tried a lot of things that were soul satisfying and delicious. The menu boasts of mostly Italian dishes with a few options from other cuisines. You should be eager to try their soups for the day. On the day I visited, they were serving cream of spinach, which gave a much-needed respite to my throat. On other days, they serve creamy mushroom, roasted tomatoes and a lot more for just INR 150. I ordered their special Frenchman's salad, which was tangy with the goodness of their homemade mustard. If you love strong flavours, you can opt for it. I also snacked on the hummus and pita which was fresh and creamy. Since it's an Italian bistro, I was keen to try out their pizzas and pastas. My mains comprised the mama rose pasta, which is their specialty and is made by mixing the good old arrabbiata and white pasta sauce. Another mains dish was the pizza. Thin-crusted and crunchy, these pizza slices were heavenly. I munched on the stile capo and al fungi pizza. The risotto was to die for. I tried the mama rose plate along with the stile capo one. They are fulfilling, tasty and quite healthy as they are loaded with veggies. They also serve taco dishes, nachos and hummus-pita pocket plates. They make for a yummy appetiser. Do not miss the garlic bread topped with a generous dollop of hummus if you love the dish. Despite so much food, I kept room for a nice dessert. I enjoyed the choco lava dessert along with a thick hazelnut cold-coffee from their drinks menu. You can choose between different kinds of beverages such as floats, shakes etc to top up your meals. I can't stop at one, so I ordered their hot chocolate and caramel cold coffee. Easy on the pocket and fulfilling, the food made our day. A meal for two will cost you somewhere between INR 500-INR 600. They are soon going to start with food pop-ups and board game events where you can combine your love for food and games with your gang.