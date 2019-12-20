Bacon, Lamb, Chicken: This Burger Joint Is Serving Some Delicious Burgers

Who doesn’t like burgers? Especially during this Insta-friendly age, we are always looking for the best looking food to take the best Instagram photos and burgers are on top of the list when it comes to that. In Kothrud, new burger joint is making some delicious burgers and other dishes at pretty affordable rates. Burger it Up! Is only a few months old but has already started creating a buzz because of their food. This delivery kitchen serves up some of the best burger combos in and around Kothrud.

Some of our favourites are their sloppy joe burger for INR 190 and chicken bacon burger for INR 175. The sloppy joe burger is their in-house mutton burger that is made with minced mutton infused with some great spices and flavours. The chicken bacon burger comes with a red cabbage coleslaw and a fat, juice piece of bacon. You can also go for their simple grilled chicken burger that has a big fat minced chicken patty, just for INR 145. Most of their meals come with wafers or fries and a chocolate! We also love their fish gingers and chicken strips for INR 165. Burger It Up! also pays a lot of attention of their packaging. Their food always comes in a well protected box that is delivered in a brown paper bag.

