By Far The Best Authentic Rajasthani Thali In Town

By far the best thali meal I've ever experienced at Maharaja Bhog. Perfect homely flavours. I was here with my mom and even she was way too happy with the food. This was a perfect wholesome meal. Still craving for it again. Had the traditional Rajasthani Thali with some lipsmaking dishes. The welcome drink, Chandan and Kesar water were relishing! Included : Pickles | Salad | Khichiya | Papad | Dhokla, Samosa | Sev and green Tomatoes curry | Palak Paneer | Masala Aloo | Rajma and besan | Dal | Kadhi | Shrikhand | Puri | Masala paratha | Roti | Corn Halwa | Ghewar | Dahi Wada | Masala Rice | Dal khichdi | Taak. They have a different menu each and every day. This means every day is a surprise. Surely recommend this place to visit.