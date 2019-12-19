By Far The Best Authentic Rajasthani Thali In Town

Casual Dining

Maharaja Bhog

Shivajinagar, Pune
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Pavillion Mall, 2nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivajinagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

By far the best thali meal I've ever experienced at Maharaja Bhog. Perfect homely flavours. I was here with my mom and even she was way too happy with the food. This was a perfect wholesome meal. Still craving for it again. Had the traditional Rajasthani Thali with some lipsmaking dishes. The welcome drink, Chandan and Kesar water were relishing! Included : Pickles | Salad | Khichiya | Papad | Dhokla, Samosa | Sev and green Tomatoes curry | Palak Paneer | Masala Aloo | Rajma and besan | Dal | Kadhi | Shrikhand | Puri | Masala paratha | Roti | Corn Halwa | Ghewar | Dahi Wada | Masala Rice | Dal khichdi | Taak. They have a different menu each and every day. This means every day is a surprise. Surely recommend this place to visit.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

