This Cute Little Cafe Is A Absolute Delight In Pune

Cafes

Chafa Cafe & Studio

Koregaon Park, Pune
Aadit Enclave Building, A-1, Lane 5, Koregaon Park, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Chafa café is located in Lane 5 of Koregaon Park and can be easily missed so make sure to look carefully when there. It has a very pleasant ambience with limited seating both indoors and outdoors. They are pet-friendly which is pretty lovely. I Tried the Cappuccino, Cafe Frappè and the Spaghetti in White Sauce. Everything was really good and I specifically loved the coffee as it was strong just how I like it and the flavour was great. Their pricing is on the higher side though but I had a good time here and would be visiting again ☺️

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Friends, Bae

