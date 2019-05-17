This Cute Little Cafe Is A Absolute Delight In Pune

Chafa café is located in Lane 5 of Koregaon Park and can be easily missed so make sure to look carefully when there. It has a very pleasant ambience with limited seating both indoors and outdoors. They are pet-friendly which is pretty lovely. I Tried the Cappuccino, Cafe Frappè and the Spaghetti in White Sauce. Everything was really good and I specifically loved the coffee as it was strong just how I like it and the flavour was great. Their pricing is on the higher side though but I had a good time here and would be visiting again ☺️