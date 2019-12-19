Play Board Games At This Cute Cafe Along With Delicious Food

A cutely decorated Cafe situated in Kothrud gives you all the positive vibes. The Ambience is vibrant and classy at the same time. They have options for games which you can play while your food is been cooked and every effort is made to keep the place happening. The welcoming attitude of the staff and the owner will make your meal experience even more loving. Let's come to the food: 1. watermelon and passion fruit, both were refreshing and rejuvenating. 2. The black current and oreo shake, both had a good consistency and very strong in their flavours. 3. Cold coffee was made strong but was little weak in its consistency, it would have been more on the thicker side otherwise its best suited for the people who like their coffee strong. 4. The exotic veggie bites filled with veggies and a lot of cheese just tasted perfect. The filling was flavoursome 5. Panini cheese and onion was equally good. The taste was scrumptious and was very well made. 6. Chicken nuggets had the perfect crisp from outside and the inside was soft, fresh and delicious. 7. Paneer achari veg burger and chicken burger, both the burgers were appetizing, the party was fresh and soft. Served with fries, can be your all-time snack option. 8. Chicken Tikka pizza, the topping was delicious, the base was good, the flavour was strong and tasted good. The veg pizza was equally amazing. 9. Baked curd, now this I never had or heard of and surprisingly this turned out to be an amazing dessert. Both, the coffee and the strawberry flavour was amazing. This is your thing if you want to try something different in deserts. 10. The brownie topped with Icecream, now who doesn't love brownies and this place dint disappoint me in any aspect, the taste, the softness everything was good and delicious. The overall experience at Cafe apo was good and welcoming. You need to visit this place whenever you are nearby.